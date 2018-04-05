Commonwealth Games: Hannah Miley earns silver medal in 400m medley

Hannah Miley won silver in the 400m medley final

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Date: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Scotland's double Commonwealth swimming champion Hannah Miley earned a silver medal in the 400m medley final on the Gold Coast.

Miley won the event at the Delhi and Glasgow Games and was aiming to become the first Scottish woman to win three gold medals at consecutive Games.

The 28-year-old finished second behind England's Aimee Willmott, with Australia's Blair Evans taking bronze.

More to follow.