BBC Sport - David Thompson delighted as he beats 25-second barrier to win 50m butterfly heat
Thompson happy to beat 25-second barrier in 50m butterfly
- From the section Commonwealth Games
David Thompson is delighted as he beats the 25-second barrier for the first time to win his 50m butterfly heat at the Commonwealth Games.
Thompson, 24, narrowly missed out on a semi-finals place as he finished 18th but he has the 50m and 100m freestyle events to look forward to later in the Games.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired