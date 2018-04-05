BBC Sport - David Thompson delighted as he beats 25-second barrier to win 50m butterfly heat

Thompson happy to beat 25-second barrier in 50m butterfly

David Thompson is delighted as he beats the 25-second barrier for the first time to win his 50m butterfly heat at the Commonwealth Games.

Thompson, 24, narrowly missed out on a semi-finals place as he finished 18th but he has the 50m and 100m freestyle events to look forward to later in the Games.

