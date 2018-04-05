BBC Sport - Conor Ferguson progresses to 100m backstroke semi-finals
Ferguson progresses to 100m backstroke semis
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Bangor swimmer Conor Ferguson is pleased with his start at the Commonwealth Games as he qualifies ninth fastest for the 100m backstroke semi-finals.
Ferguson clocked 55.54 seconds to finish third in his heat to progress to the semi-finals which will take place later on Thursday at 12:18 BST.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired