BBC Sport - Conor Ferguson progresses to 100m backstroke semi-finals

Bangor swimmer Conor Ferguson is pleased with his start at the Commonwealth Games as he qualifies ninth fastest for the 100m backstroke semi-finals.

Ferguson clocked 55.54 seconds to finish third in his heat to progress to the semi-finals which will take place later on Thursday at 12:18 BST.

