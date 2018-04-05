BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Calum Bain pleased after reaching 50m Butterfly semi-finals
Bain pleased after reaching 50m butterfly semis
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Cookstown swimmer Calum Bain is content as he produces a season's best to qualify 11th fastest for the 50m butterfly semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games.
Bain clocked 24.45 seconds and will be involved in the semi-finals at 11:50 BST later on Thursday.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired