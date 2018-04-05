Commonwealth Games: Sophie Thornhill & Neil Fachie win gold medals

England's Thornhill wins track cycling gold
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England's Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott claimed gold in the women's blind and visually impaired sprint at the Commonwealth Games.

Defending champion Thornhill won two of the three races to beat Australia's Jessica Gallagher and Madison Janssen.

Scotland's Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham secured gold in the men's event, with Wales' James Ball second.

There was also double gold in the pool for England's Thomas Hamer and compatriot Ellie Robinson.

Hamer, 19, set a new world record of one minute 55.88 as he powered his way to the men's S14 200m freestyle title.

Paralympic champion Robinson, 16, won the S7 50m butterfly final in 35.72 seconds to claim her first Commonwealth medal.

It is the first time Para-athletes have won more than one gold medal in the Commonwealth pool.

Thomas Hamer wins S14 200m freestyle gold
