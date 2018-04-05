Commonwealth Games: England's Aimee Willmott & James Wilby win gold in pool

Commonwealth Games: Willmott beats Miley to women's 400m individual medley gold
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England's Aimee Willmott and James Wilby claimed surprise gold medals in the pool at the Commonwealth Games.

Willmott, who had knee surgery nine months ago, edged out Scotland's defending champion Hannah Miley to win the women's 400m individual medley.

Wilby set a big personal best as he beat Scottish defending champion Ross Murdoch in the men's 200m breaststroke.

There was also bronze for England in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay and James Guy in the men's 400m freestyle.

Olympic champion Mack Horton secured gold to become the first Australian to win the 400m title since Ian Thorpe in 2002.

He finished in three minutes 43.76 seconds, with compatriot Jack McLoughlin taking silver.

Willmott and Wilby surprise favourites

Wilby takes gold in 200m breaststroke

Miley, bidding to become the first Scot to win three successive Commonwealth gold medals in the same event, began the women's 400m individual medley final as the favourite.

But Willmott, who took silver behind the Scot in Glasgow four years ago, powered through the final 50m to win in four minutes 34.90 seconds on the Gold Coast.

Miley finished 0.26 seconds behind to take silver, with Australia's Blair Evans claiming bronze.

"If ever there's a time I had it in me, it was now," Willmott told BBC Sport.

"It was a battle between me and Hannah, and the crowd loved it."

In the men's 200m breaststroke Murdoch led for the majority of the race but Wilby surged through the final 25m to beat him by 0.27 seconds in a time of two minutes 8.05 seconds.

"The rest of the field were watching Murdoch, but Wilby just sat and bided his time," former Olympic breaststroke champion Adrian Moorhouse told BBC Sport.

"It's his best time by two seconds - and what a brilliant surprise."

