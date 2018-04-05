Commonwealth Games: England win gold in men's team final

England's Nile Wilson was excellent across all apparatus and is one of the favourites to win all-around individual gold

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Nile Wilson and Max Whitlock shone as England won gold in the men's Commonwealth Games gymnastics team final, with Scotland taking bronze.

England finished with a total of 258 points, 10 marks clear of second-placed Canada.

Scotland finished strongly to fight their way back into third - one place below where they finished four years ago in Glasgow.

Wilson and English team-mate James Hall also reached the all-around final.

England took the top three spots in the all-around standings in the team event, but only two competitors from each country can qualify for the individual final, meaning Dominick Cunningham misses out.

Team-mate Whitlock was not in contention to make the all-around final as he only competed in the final two apparatus on Thursday.

Hamish Carter, 19, finished in fifth place and will compete in the all-around final for Scotland alongside Frank Baines.

Fellow Scot and Olympic bronze medallist Dan Purvis failed to land his vault and although he delivered a great floor performance, it was not enough to seal qualification for the all-around final.

Scotland's Kelvin Cham injured his ankle landing at the end of his rings routine.