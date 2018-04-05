Commonwealth Games: England win three golds on day one of Gold Coast 2018

Flora Duffy of Bermuda wins the first gold of the Games in the women's triathlon
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Max Whitlock helped England win their first gold medal of Gold Coast 2018, with victory in the artistic gymnastics team final on day one in Australia.

Minutes later in the velodrome, England's Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott won gold in the blind and visually impaired (B&VI) sprint.

Swimmer Aimee Willmott won England's third gold, beating Scotland's Hannah Miley in the 400m individual medley.

Neil Fachie won Scotland's first gold, winning the B&VI 1000m TT final.

The home nations have more medal hopes in swimming and cycling later on Thursday morning.

Jessica Learmonth started England's medal rush earlier in the day, with silver in the triathlon.

But in the men's event, the Brownlee brothers, favourites for the title, failed to medal, with Scotland's Marc Austin winning bronze.

England's James Guy won bronze in the 400m freestyle final, but world champion Ben Proud was disqualified from the 50m butterfly.

There was also disappointment for the hosts earlier in the day, as 100m hurdler Sally Pearson, Australia's face of the Games, withdrew with an Achilles injury.

Key moments from day one
England gymnasts win gold in men's team final
Brownlees miss out on medals as Scotland's Austin wins bronze
Learmonth wins England's first medal of the Games
'Face of Games' withdraws with injury
Hursey, 11, wins on Commonwealth debut

11:19 BST: Men's cycling 4000m team pursuit, as England face Australia in the final.

12:44 BST: Men's 200m breaststroke final as Scot Ross Murdoch bids to defend his title.

