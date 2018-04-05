Commonwealth Games: England win three golds on day one of Gold Coast 2018

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Flora Duffy of Bermuda wins the first gold of the Games in the women's triathlon

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Max Whitlock helped England win their first gold medal of Gold Coast 2018, with victory in the artistic gymnastics team final on day one in Australia.

Minutes later in the velodrome, England's Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott won gold in the blind and visually impaired (B&VI) sprint.

Swimmer Aimee Willmott won England's third gold, beating Scotland's Hannah Miley in the 400m individual medley.

Neil Fachie won Scotland's first gold, winning the B&VI 1000m TT final.

The home nations have more medal hopes in swimming and cycling later on Thursday morning.

Jessica Learmonth started England's medal rush earlier in the day, with silver in the triathlon.

But in the men's event, the Brownlee brothers, favourites for the title, failed to medal, with Scotland's Marc Austin winning bronze.

England's James Guy won bronze in the 400m freestyle final, but world champion Ben Proud was disqualified from the 50m butterfly.

There was also disappointment for the hosts earlier in the day, as 100m hurdler Sally Pearson, Australia's face of the Games, withdrew with an Achilles injury.

Coming up

11:19 BST: Men's cycling 4000m team pursuit, as England face Australia in the final.

12:44 BST: Men's 200m breaststroke final as Scot Ross Murdoch bids to defend his title.