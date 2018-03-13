Commonwealth Games: Lawn Bowls - Men's Pairs results

Section A
Canada15-11Brunei
Australia 22-11Malta
Brunei Darussalam11-28Malta
Canada16-14Guernsey
Australia30-7Brunei Darussalam
Guernsey10-16Malta
Canada12-26Malta
Australia18-15Guernsey
Section B
Northern Ireland 28-6Jamaica
Wales22-11Isle of Man
Isle of Man21-10Jamaica
Wales 15-17South Africa
Northern Ireland20-6Isle of Man
South Africa28-6Jamaica
Northern Ireland16-20South Africa
Wales33-4Jamaica
Section C
Fiji20-16Papua New Guinea
New Zealand27-8Botswana
England 13-15Cook Islands
Fiji22-22England
Botswana14-15Cook Islands
New Zealand 24-11Papua New Guinea
Fiji25-11Botswana
New Zealand26-12Cook Islands
England28-14Papua New Guinea
Cook Islands18-14Papua New Guinea
England24-9Botswana
Section D
Scotland14-11Niue
Malaysia27-13India
Norfolk Island 23-6Samoa
Malaysia27-13Norfolk Island
India29-6Niue
Scotland 37-6Samoa
Malaysia30-6Samoa
Norfolk Island25-9Niue
Scotland17-12India
Scotland14-12Niue
India26-4Samoa
Malaysia16-12Niue

