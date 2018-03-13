Commonwealth Games: Lawn Bowls - Men's Pairs results
- From the section Commonwealth Games
|Section A
|Canada
|15-11
|Brunei
|Australia
|22-11
|Malta
|Brunei Darussalam
|11-28
|Malta
|Canada
|16-14
|Guernsey
|Australia
|30-7
|Brunei Darussalam
|Guernsey
|10-16
|Malta
|Canada
|12-26
|Malta
|Australia
|18-15
|Guernsey
|Section B
|Northern Ireland
|28-6
|Jamaica
|Wales
|22-11
|Isle of Man
|Isle of Man
|21-10
|Jamaica
|Wales
|15-17
|South Africa
|Northern Ireland
|20-6
|Isle of Man
|South Africa
|28-6
|Jamaica
|Northern Ireland
|16-20
|South Africa
|Wales
|33-4
|Jamaica
|Section C
|Fiji
|20-16
|Papua New Guinea
|New Zealand
|27-8
|Botswana
|England
|13-15
|Cook Islands
|Fiji
|22-22
|England
|Botswana
|14-15
|Cook Islands
|New Zealand
|24-11
|Papua New Guinea
|Fiji
|25-11
|Botswana
|New Zealand
|26-12
|Cook Islands
|England
|28-14
|Papua New Guinea
|Cook Islands
|18-14
|Papua New Guinea
|England
|24-9
|Botswana
|Section D
|Scotland
|14-11
|Niue
|Malaysia
|27-13
|India
|Norfolk Island
|23-6
|Samoa
|Malaysia
|27-13
|Norfolk Island
|India
|29-6
|Niue
|Scotland
|37-6
|Samoa
|Malaysia
|30-6
|Samoa
|Norfolk Island
|25-9
|Niue
|Scotland
|17-12
|India
|Scotland
|14-12
|Niue
|India
|26-4
|Samoa
|Malaysia
|16-12
|Niue