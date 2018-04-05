BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games 2018: Reaction from Scotland's Austin and Brownlee brothers
Reaction from Scotland's Austin and Brownlee brothers
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Scotland's Marc Austin reacts to winning triathlon bronze and England's Brownlee brothers reflect on enjoying the event despite missing out on medals.
Follow live action, clips and text commentary here
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Austin takes bronze as Brownlees miss out
WATCH MORE: England's Proud disqualified in 50m butterfly
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired