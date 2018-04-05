BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games 2018: 'They really mean business' - England set new world record

England's Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott set a new world record in qualifying for the women's blind and visually impaired sprint. Watch the final from 10:02 BST on BBC Red Button.

Follow live action, clips and text commentary here

