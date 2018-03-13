Commonwealth Games: Table Tennis - Men's Team results

Round of 16
|Sri Lanka (SRI)
|3-1
|Australia (AUS)
|Scotland (SCO)
|1-3
|Malaysia (MAS)
|Canada (CAN)
|3-0
|Guyana (GUY)
|Northern Ireland (NI)
|3-1
|Mauritius (MRI)
Group Play Stage
|Group 1
|India
|3-0
|Trinidad and Tobago
|India
|3-0
|Northern Ireland
|Northern Ireland
|3-1
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Group 2
|England
|3-0
|Ghana
|England
|3-0
|Guyana
|Guyana
|3-1
|Ghana
|Group 3
|Singapore
|3-0
|Mauritius
|Singapore
|3-0
|Barbados
|Barbados
|2-3
|Mauritius
|Group 4
|Nigera
|3-0
|Belize
|Nigera
|3-1
|Malaysia
|Malaysia
|3-0
|Belize
|Group 5
|Australia
|3-0
|Kiribati
|Australia
|3-0
|Scotland
|Scotland
|3-0
|Kiribati
|Group 6
|Canada
|3-0
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|Canada
|3-1
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|3-0
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
