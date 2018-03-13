Commonwealth Games: Table Tennis - Men's Team results

Round of 16

Sri Lanka (SRI)3-1Australia (AUS)
Scotland (SCO)1-3Malaysia (MAS)
Canada (CAN)3-0Guyana (GUY)
Northern Ireland (NI)3-1Mauritius (MRI)

Group Play Stage

Group 1
India3-0Trinidad and Tobago
India3-0Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland3-1Trinidad and Tobago
Group 2
England3-0Ghana
England3-0Guyana
Guyana3-1Ghana
Group 3
Singapore3-0Mauritius
Singapore3-0Barbados
Barbados2-3Mauritius
Group 4
Nigera3-0Belize
Nigera3-1Malaysia
Malaysia3-0Belize
Group 5
Australia3-0Kiribati
Australia3-0Scotland
Scotland3-0Kiribati
Group 6
Canada3-0St Vincent and the Grenadines
Canada3-1Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka3-0St Vincent and the Grenadines

For a full breakdown of each game in the group stage please visit the Commonwealth Games official site.

