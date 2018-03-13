Commonwealth Games: Table Tennis - Men's Team results

Round of 16

Sri Lanka (SRI) 3-1 Australia (AUS) Scotland (SCO) 1-3 Malaysia (MAS) Canada (CAN) 3-0 Guyana (GUY) Northern Ireland (NI) 3-1 Mauritius (MRI)

Group Play Stage

Group 1 India 3-0 Trinidad and Tobago India 3-0 Northern Ireland Northern Ireland 3-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Group 2 England 3-0 Ghana England 3-0 Guyana Guyana 3-1 Ghana

Group 3 Singapore 3-0 Mauritius Singapore 3-0 Barbados Barbados 2-3 Mauritius

Group 4 Nigera 3-0 Belize Nigera 3-1 Malaysia Malaysia 3-0 Belize

Group 5 Australia 3-0 Kiribati Australia 3-0 Scotland Scotland 3-0 Kiribati

Group 6 Canada 3-0 St Vincent and the Grenadines Canada 3-1 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 3-0 St Vincent and the Grenadines

