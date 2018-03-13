Commonwealth Games: Squash - women's singles results
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|Donna Urquhart
|AUS
|3-2
|Christine Nunn
|AUS
|Aifa Azman
|MAS
|1-3
|Tesni Evans
|WAL
|Laura Massaro
|ENG
|3-0
|Amanda Landers-Murphy
|NZ
|Nikki Todd
|CAN
|0-3
|Sarah-Jane Perry
|ENG
|Joshna Chinappa
|IND
|3-0
|Tamika Saxby
|AUS
|Dipika Pallikal Karthik
|IND
|0-3
|Alison Waters
|ENG
|Sivasangari Subramaniam
|MAS
|1-3
|Joelle Kin
|NZ
|Nicol David
|MAS
|3-1
|Samantha Cornett
|CAN
For singles plate results, plus results from the rounds of 64 and 32 please visit the Commonwealth Games official site.