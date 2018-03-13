Commonwealth Games: Squash - women's singles results

Round of 16

NameCountryResultNameCountry
Donna UrquhartAUS3-2Christine NunnAUS
Aifa AzmanMAS1-3Tesni EvansWAL
Laura MassaroENG3-0Amanda Landers-MurphyNZ
Nikki ToddCAN0-3Sarah-Jane PerryENG
Joshna ChinappaIND3-0Tamika SaxbyAUS
Dipika Pallikal KarthikIND0-3Alison WatersENG
Sivasangari SubramaniamMAS1-3Joelle KinNZ
Nicol DavidMAS3-1Samantha CornettCAN

For singles plate results, plus results from the rounds of 64 and 32 please visit the Commonwealth Games official site.

