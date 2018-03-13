Commonwealth Games: Squash - women's singles results

Round of 16

Name Country Result Name Country Donna Urquhart AUS 3-2 Christine Nunn AUS Aifa Azman MAS 1-3 Tesni Evans WAL Laura Massaro ENG 3-0 Amanda Landers-Murphy NZ Nikki Todd CAN 0-3 Sarah-Jane Perry ENG Joshna Chinappa IND 3-0 Tamika Saxby AUS Dipika Pallikal Karthik IND 0-3 Alison Waters ENG Sivasangari Subramaniam MAS 1-3 Joelle Kin NZ Nicol David MAS 3-1 Samantha Cornett CAN

For singles plate results, plus results from the rounds of 64 and 32 please visit the Commonwealth Games official site.