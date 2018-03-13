Commonwealth Games: Basketball - Women results

Preliminary Round

Group A
CountryResultCountry
Canada80-54England
Australia113-53Mozambique
Group B
CountryResultCountry
Jamaica66-57India
New Zealand86-44Malaysia

Standings

Group A
RankCountryPldWLFADiffPts
1Australia11011353602
2Canada1108054262
3England1015480-261
4Mozambique10153113-601
Group B
RankCountryPldWLFADiffPts
1New Zealand1108644422
2Jamaica110665792
3India1015766-91
4Malaysia1014486-421

