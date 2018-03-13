Commonwealth Games: Basketball - Women results
Preliminary Round
|Group A
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Canada
|80-54
|England
|Australia
|113-53
|Mozambique
|Group B
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Jamaica
|66-57
|India
|New Zealand
|86-44
|Malaysia
Standings
|Group A
|Rank
|Country
|Pld
|W
|L
|F
|A
|Diff
|Pts
|1
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|113
|53
|60
|2
|2
|Canada
|1
|1
|0
|80
|54
|26
|2
|3
|England
|1
|0
|1
|54
|80
|-26
|1
|4
|Mozambique
|1
|0
|1
|53
|113
|-60
|1
|Group B
|Rank
|Country
|Pld
|W
|L
|F
|A
|Diff
|Pts
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|86
|44
|42
|2
|2
|Jamaica
|1
|1
|0
|66
|57
|9
|2
|3
|India
|1
|0
|1
|57
|66
|-9
|1
|4
|Malaysia
|1
|0
|1
|44
|86
|-42
|1