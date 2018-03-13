Commonwealth Games: Basketball - Men results
Preliminary Round
|Group A
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Australia
|95-55
|Canada
|Nigeria
|65-110
|New Zealand
|Group B
|Country
|Result
|Country
|England
|65-78
|Scotland
|Cameroon
|96-87
|India
Standings
|Group A
|Rank
|Country
|Pld
|W
|L
|F
|A
|Diff
|Pts
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|110
|65
|45
|2
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|95
|55
|40
|2
|3
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|55
|95
|-40
|1
|4
|Nigeria
|1
|0
|1
|65
|110
|-45
|1
|Group B
|Rank
|Country
|Pld
|W
|L
|F
|A
|Diff
|Pts
|1
|Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|78
|65
|13
|2
|2
|Cameroon
|1
|1
|0
|96
|87
|9
|2
|3
|India
|1
|0
|1
|87
|96
|-9
|1
|4
|England
|1
|0
|1
|65
|78
|-13
|1