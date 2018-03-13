Commonwealth Games: Basketball - Men results

Preliminary Round

Group A
CountryResultCountry
Australia95-55Canada
Nigeria65-110New Zealand
Group B
Country ResultCountry
England65-78Scotland
Cameroon96-87India

Standings

Group A
RankCountryPldWLFADiffPts
1New Zealand11011065452
2Australia1109555402
3Canada1015595-401
4Nigeria10165110-451
Group B
RankCountryPldWLFADiffPts
1Scotland1107865132
2Cameroon110968792
3India1018796-91
4England1016578-131

