Gold Coast 2018: Artistic Gymnastics - Men's Individual All-Around
Qualification
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Total Score
|1
|ENG
|Nile Wilson
|86.100
|Q
|2
|ENG
|James Hall
|84.850
|Q
|3
|ENG
|Dominick Cunningham
|82.500
|4
|CAN
|Rene Cournoyer
|82.100
|Q
|5
|SCO
|Hamish Carter
|81.375
|Q
|6
|CYP
|Ilias Georgiou
|80.775
|Q
|7
|CYP
|Marios Georgiou
|80.000
|Q
|8
|SCO
|Frank Baines
|79.500
|Q
|9
|NZL
|Mikhail Koudinov
|79.300
|Q
|10
|SCO
|Daniel Purvis
|79.250
|11
|AUS
|Michael Tone
|78.475
|Q
|12
|JAM
|Reiss Beckford
|78.125
|Q
|13
|AUS
|Michael Mercieca
|77.800
|Q
|14
|WAL
|Clinton Purnell
|76.625
|Q
|15
|NI
|Rhys Mcclenaghan
|76.600
|Q
|16
|NZL
|Ethan Dick
|76.300
|Q
|17
|WAL
|Josh Cook
|75.950
|Q
|18
|MAS
|Phay Xing Loo
|75.850
|Q
|19
|JEY
|Daniel Lee
|75.450
|Q
|20
|CYP
|Michalis Krasias
|75.350
|21
|IND
|Yogeshwar Singh
|75.300
|Q
|22
|WAL
|Benjamin Eyre
|73.500
|23
|NIR
|Ewan Mcateer
|73.000
|R1
|24
|SGP
|Xong Sean Yeo
|71.800
|R2
|25
|IND
|Ashish Kumar
|71.700
|R3
|26
|TTO
|Joseph Fox
|70.675
|R4
|27
|SGP
|Timothy Tay
|66.575
