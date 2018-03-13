Gold Coast 2018: Artistic Gymnastics - Men's Individual All-Around

Qualification

RankCountryNameTotal Score
1ENGNile Wilson86.100Q
2ENGJames Hall84.850Q
3ENGDominick Cunningham82.500
4CANRene Cournoyer82.100Q
5SCOHamish Carter81.375Q
6CYPIlias Georgiou80.775Q
7CYPMarios Georgiou80.000Q
8SCOFrank Baines79.500Q
9NZLMikhail Koudinov79.300Q
10SCODaniel Purvis79.250
11AUSMichael Tone78.475Q
12JAMReiss Beckford78.125Q
13AUSMichael Mercieca77.800Q
14WALClinton Purnell76.625Q
15NIRhys Mcclenaghan76.600Q
16NZLEthan Dick76.300Q
17WALJosh Cook75.950Q
18MASPhay Xing Loo75.850Q
19JEYDaniel Lee75.450Q
20CYPMichalis Krasias75.350
21INDYogeshwar Singh75.300Q
22WALBenjamin Eyre73.500
23NIREwan Mcateer73.000R1
24SGPXong Sean Yeo71.800R2
25INDAshish Kumar71.700R3
26TTOJoseph Fox70.675R4
27SGPTimothy Tay66.575

For a full breakdown of results for each apparatus, please visit the official Commonwealth site.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired