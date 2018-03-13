Gold Coast 2018: Artistic Gymnastics - Men's Individual All-Around

Qualification

Rank Country Name Total Score 1 ENG Nile Wilson 86.100 Q 2 ENG James Hall 84.850 Q 3 ENG Dominick Cunningham 82.500 4 CAN Rene Cournoyer 82.100 Q 5 SCO Hamish Carter 81.375 Q 6 CYP Ilias Georgiou 80.775 Q 7 CYP Marios Georgiou 80.000 Q 8 SCO Frank Baines 79.500 Q 9 NZL Mikhail Koudinov 79.300 Q 10 SCO Daniel Purvis 79.250 11 AUS Michael Tone 78.475 Q 12 JAM Reiss Beckford 78.125 Q 13 AUS Michael Mercieca 77.800 Q 14 WAL Clinton Purnell 76.625 Q 15 NI Rhys Mcclenaghan 76.600 Q 16 NZL Ethan Dick 76.300 Q 17 WAL Josh Cook 75.950 Q 18 MAS Phay Xing Loo 75.850 Q 19 JEY Daniel Lee 75.450 Q 20 CYP Michalis Krasias 75.350 21 IND Yogeshwar Singh 75.300 Q 22 WAL Benjamin Eyre 73.500 23 NIR Ewan Mcateer 73.000 R1 24 SGP Xong Sean Yeo 71.800 R2 25 IND Ashish Kumar 71.700 R3 26 TTO Joseph Fox 70.675 R4 27 SGP Timothy Tay 66.575

For a full breakdown of results for each apparatus, please visit the official Commonwealth site.