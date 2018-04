Final

Rank Country Total Score 1 England 258.950 2 Canada 248.650 3 Scotland 240.975 4 Cyprus 239.975 5 Australia 238.125 6 New Zealand 237.400 7 Wales 235.375 8 Singapore 206.375 9 India 174.300

For a full breakdown of results for each athlete and apparatus, please visit the official Commonwealth site.