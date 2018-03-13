Commonwealth Games: Lawn Bowls - Women's Singles

Section A
Catherine BeattieNI21-14Gertrude SiameZAM
Karen MurphyAUS21-4Malia KioaTGA
Catherine BeattieNI13-21Colleen PikethSA
Gertrude SiameZAM10-21Malia KioaTGA
Karen MurphyAUS21-3Getrude SiameZAM
Colleen PikethSA21-4Malia KioaTGA
Karen MurphyAUS21-16Colleen PikethSA
Catherine BeattieNI21-13Malia KioaTGA
Section B
Caroline BrownSCO21-13Rachel MacdonaldJEY
Laura DanielsWAL21-15Lucy BeereGGY
Laura DanielsWAL21-10Amaliah MataliBRU
Lucy BeereGGY21-12Rachel MacdonaldJEY
Caroline BrownSCO21-6Lucy BeereGGY
Amaliah MataliBRU21-14Rachel MacdonaldJEY
Laura DanielsWAL21-11Rachel MacdonaldJEY
Caroline BrownSCO21-12Amaliah MataliBRU
Section C
Carmen AndersonNFK21-9Nooroa MataioCKI
Eunice MbuguaKEN21-15Catherine WimpPNG
Kelly McKerihenCAN21-9Nelly SennaBOT
Carmen AndersonNFK21-7Eunice MbuguaKEN
Nooroa MataioCKI21-18Nelly SennaBOT
Kelly McKeirihenCAN21-7Nooroa MataioCKI
Eunice MbuguaKEN21-10Nelly SennaBOT
Carmen AndersonNFK21-11Catherine WimpPNG
Nooroa MataioCKI7-21Catherine WimpPNG
Kelly McKerihenCAN21-11Eunice Mbugua10
Section D
Litis TikoisuvaFIJ21-9Pau BlumskyNIU
Emma Firyana SarojiMAS21-11Katherine RednallENG
Jo EdwardsNZ20-16PinkiIND
Katherine RednallENG21-11PinkiIND
Jo EdwardsNZ17-21Katherine RednallENG
Emma Firyana SarojiMAS21-5Pauline BlumskyNIU
Litia TikoisuvaFIJ21-12PinkiIND
Katherine RednallENG21-9Pauline BlumskyNIU
Jo EdwardsNZ21-10Litia TikoisuvaFIJ
Emma Firyana SarojiMAS21-9PinkiIND

