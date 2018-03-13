Gold Coast 2018: Swimming: Men's 200m Breaststroke
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|ENG
|James Wilby
|2:08.05
|2
|SCO
|Ross Murdoch
|2:08.32
|3
|AUS
|Matt Wilson
|2:08.64
|4
|ENG
|Andrew Willis
|2:09.31
|5
|AUS
|George Harley
|2:10.04
|6
|SCO
|Craig Benson
|2:10.09
|7
|SCO
|Calum Tait
|2:11.67
|8
|CAN
|Elijah Wall
|2:11.94
Heats
|Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Reaction
|Time
|1
|SCO
|Ross Murdoch
|0.61
|2:08.77
|2
|ENG
|James Wilby
|0.68
|2:10.07
|3
|ENG
|Andrew Willis
|0.69
|2:10.52
|4
|SCO
|Calum Tait
|0.69
|2:10.83
|5
|AUS
|George Harley
|0.68
|2:11.62
|6
|RSA
|Luan Grobbelaar
|0.71
|2:18.90
|7
|MRI
|Jonathan Chung Yee
|0.67
|2:22.71
|8
|SEY
|Samuele Rossi
|0.61
|2:32.99
|Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Reaction
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Matt Wilson
|0.63
|2:09.74
|2
|CAN
|Elijah Wall
|0.72
|2:11.47
|3
|SCO
|Craig Benson
|0.68
|2:12.13
|4
|RSA
|Ayrton Sweeney
|0.69
|2:13.27
|5
|AUS
|Zac Stubblety-Cook
|0.72
|2:15.71
|6
|FIJ
|Taichi Vakasama Taichi
|0.65
|2:21.07
|7
|PNG
|Leonard Kalate
|0.70
|2:30.23
|8
|ANT
|Jadon Wuilliez
|0.68
|2:39.88