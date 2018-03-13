Gold Coast 2018: Swimming: Men's 200m Breaststroke

Final

RankCountryNameTime
1ENGJames Wilby2:08.05 
2SCORoss Murdoch2:08.32 
3AUSMatt Wilson2:08.64 
4ENGAndrew Willis2:09.31 
5AUSGeorge Harley2:10.04 
6SCOCraig Benson2:10.09 
7SCOCalum Tait2:11.67 
8CANElijah Wall2:11.94 

Heats

Heat 2
RankCountryNameReactionTime
1SCORoss Murdoch0.612:08.77 
2ENGJames Wilby0.682:10.07 
3ENGAndrew Willis0.692:10.52 
4SCOCalum Tait0.692:10.83 
5AUSGeorge Harley0.682:11.62 
6RSALuan Grobbelaar0.712:18.90 
7MRIJonathan Chung Yee0.672:22.71 
8SEYSamuele Rossi0.612:32.99 
Heat 1
RankCountryNameReactionTime
1AUSMatt Wilson0.632:09.74 
2CANElijah Wall0.722:11.47 
3SCOCraig Benson0.682:12.13 
4RSAAyrton Sweeney0.692:13.27 
5AUSZac Stubblety-Cook0.722:15.71 
6FIJTaichi Vakasama Taichi0.652:21.07 
7PNGLeonard Kalate0.702:30.23 
8ANTJadon Wuilliez0.682:39.88 

