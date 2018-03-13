Gold Coast 2018: Swimming - Men's 400m Freestyle
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Mack Horton
|3:43.76
|2
|AUS
|Jack McLoughlin
|3:45.21
|3
|ENG
|James Guy
|3:45.32
|4
|WAL
|Daniel Jervis
|3:48.08
|5
|CAN
|Jeremy Bagshaw
|3:49.52
|6
|AUS
|David McKeon
|3:49.60
|7
|MAS
|Welson Wee Sheng Sim
|3:53.36
|8
|SCO
|Stephen Milne
|3:55.01
Heats
|Heat 2
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Mack Horton
|3:47.93
|2
|WAL
|Daniel Jervis
|3:48.18
|3
|AUS
|David McKeon
|3:48.86
|4
|SCO
|Stephen Milne
|3:51.65
|5
|RSA
|Brent Szurdoki
|3:56.40
|6
|CYP
|Constantinos Hadjittooulis
|4:06.03
|7
|MRI
|Mathieu Marquet
|4:09.79
|Heat 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Jack McLoughlin
|3:48.31
|2
|ENG
|James Guy
|3:50.23
|3
|CAN
|Jeremy Bagshaw
|3:50.76
|4
|MAS
|Welson Wee Sheng Sim
|3:51.78
|5
|COK
|Wesley Roberts
|3:56.09
|6
|RSA
|Eben Vorster
|3:56.82
|7
|SAM
|Brandon Schuster
|4:03.50