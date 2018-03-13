Gold Coast 2018: Swimming - Men's 400m Freestyle

Final

RankCountryNameTime
1AUSMack Horton3:43.76 
2AUSJack McLoughlin3:45.21 
3ENGJames Guy3:45.32 
4WALDaniel Jervis3:48.08 
5CANJeremy Bagshaw3:49.52 
6AUSDavid McKeon3:49.60 
7MASWelson Wee Sheng Sim3:53.36 
8SCOStephen Milne3:55.01 

Heats

Heat 2
RankCountryNameTime
1AUSMack Horton3:47.93 
2WALDaniel Jervis3:48.18 
3AUSDavid McKeon3:48.86 
4SCOStephen Milne3:51.65 
5RSABrent Szurdoki3:56.40 
6CYPConstantinos Hadjittooulis4:06.03 
7MRIMathieu Marquet4:09.79 
Heat 1
RankCountryNameTime
1AUSJack McLoughlin3:48.31 
2ENGJames Guy3:50.23 
3CANJeremy Bagshaw3:50.76 
4MASWelson Wee Sheng Sim3:51.78 
5COKWesley Roberts3:56.09 
6RSAEben Vorster3:56.82 
7SAMBrandon Schuster4:03.50 

