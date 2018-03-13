Commonwealth Games: Squash - men's singles results

Round of 32

Name Country Result Name Country Cameron Pilley AUS 3-0 Lewis Walters JAM Nafiizwan Adnan MAS W/O Ryan Cuskelly AUS Nick Matthew ENG 3-1 Vikram Malhotra IND Daryl Selby ENG 3-1 Greg Lobban SCO Campbell Grayson NZ 1-3 James Willstrop ENG Chris Binnie JAM 0-3 Joel Makin WAL Ivan Yuen MAS 0-3 Paul Coll NZ Rex Hedrick AUS 0-3 Alan Clyne SCO

For singles plate results, plus results in the rounds of 64 and 32 please visit the Commonwealth Games official site.