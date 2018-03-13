Commonwealth Games: Squash - men's singles results
Round of 32
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|Cameron Pilley
|AUS
|3-0
|Lewis Walters
|JAM
|Nafiizwan Adnan
|MAS
|W/O
|Ryan Cuskelly
|AUS
|Nick Matthew
|ENG
|3-1
|Vikram Malhotra
|IND
|Daryl Selby
|ENG
|3-1
|Greg Lobban
|SCO
|Campbell Grayson
|NZ
|1-3
|James Willstrop
|ENG
|Chris Binnie
|JAM
|0-3
|Joel Makin
|WAL
|Ivan Yuen
|MAS
|0-3
|Paul Coll
|NZ
|Rex Hedrick
|AUS
|0-3
|Alan Clyne
|SCO
