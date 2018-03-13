Commonwealth Games: Squash - men's singles results

Round of 32

NameCountryResultNameCountry
Cameron PilleyAUS3-0Lewis WaltersJAM
Nafiizwan AdnanMASW/ORyan CuskellyAUS
Nick MatthewENG3-1Vikram MalhotraIND
Daryl SelbyENG3-1Greg LobbanSCO
Campbell GraysonNZ1-3James WillstropENG
Chris BinnieJAM0-3Joel MakinWAL
Ivan YuenMAS0-3Paul CollNZ
Rex HedrickAUS0-3Alan ClyneSCO

For singles plate results, plus results in the rounds of 64 and 32 please visit the Commonwealth Games official site.

