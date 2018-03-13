Gold Coast 2018: Women's Hockey

Pool A
India2-3Wales
England 2-0South Africa
India4-1Malaysia
England5-1Wales
Pool APWDLFAPTSGD
England22007146
India 21016432
Wales11003231
South Africa1001020-2
Malaysia1001140-3
Pool B
Scotland1-6New Zealand
Australia1-0Canada
New Zealand12-0Ghana
CanadavScotland
Pool BPWDLFAPTSGD
New Zealand2200181617
Australia11001031
Canada1001010-1
Scotland1001160-5
Ghana100101200

