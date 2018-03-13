Gold Coast 2018: Women's Hockey
|Pool A
|India
|2-3
|Wales
|England
|2-0
|South Africa
|India
|4-1
|Malaysia
|England
|5-1
|Wales
|Pool A
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|GD
|England
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|4
|6
|India
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|3
|2
|Wales
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|1
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|-2
|Malaysia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|-3
|Pool B
|Scotland
|1-6
|New Zealand
|Australia
|1-0
|Canada
|New Zealand
|12-0
|Ghana
|Canada
|v
|Scotland
|Pool B
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|GD
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|1
|6
|17
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1
|Scotland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|-5
|Ghana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0
|0