BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games 2018: England's Ben Proud disqualified in 50m butterfly heats
England's Proud disqualified in 50m butterfly
England's reigning Commonwealth and World Champion Ben Proud is controversially disqualified after winning his 50m butterfly heat in a Commonwealth Games record time of 22:84 seconds.
Proud is appealing the decision but as it stands one of the favourites for the 50m butterfly gold medal he will not be progressing.
