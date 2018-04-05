BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games 2018: Flora Duffy wins the first gold of the Gold Coast Games
Highlights: Duffy wins first gold of Gold Coast Games
- From the section Commonwealth Games
World champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda wins the first gold of the Commonwealth Games in the women's triathlon, finishing 43 seconds clear of England's Jessica Learmonth.
