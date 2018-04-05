BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games 2018: Wales shock India with dramatic late hockey winner
Highlights: Late Welsh goal seals shock win over India
- From the section Commonwealth Games
A Natasha Marke-Jones winning goal with three minutes left secures a dramatic 3-2 victory over India at the Commonwealth Games.
