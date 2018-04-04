BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: McHugh's first taste of gold in 1998
McHugh's first taste of Commonwealth gold in 1998
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Martin McHugh celebrates winning gold at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur with his Northern Ireland fours team-mates.
Neil Booth, Gary McCloy and Ian McClure complete the team which defeated Australia in the final.
McHugh and McClure are targeting a second fours gold at the Games in Gold Coast.
