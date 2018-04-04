BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: McHugh's first taste of gold in 1998

McHugh's first taste of Commonwealth gold in 1998

Martin McHugh celebrates winning gold at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur with his Northern Ireland fours team-mates.

Neil Booth, Gary McCloy and Ian McClure complete the team which defeated Australia in the final.

McHugh and McClure are targeting a second fours gold at the Games in Gold Coast.

