BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: When Pinsent met Team NI
When Pinsent met Team NI
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch BBC's Matthew Pinsent trying to interview Northern Ireland flagbearer Caroline O'Hanlon as they prepare to enter the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.
Pinsent found the Team NI squad in high spirits as he spoke to netball captain O'Hanlon about leading a talented - and boisterous - group of athletes.
