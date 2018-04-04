Commonwealth Games: Tom Daley cleared for Gold Coast after concussion

Daley won a silver and bronze at the World Series event in Beijing

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Diving star Tom Daley says his Commonwealth Games preparations have been affected by concussion but he has been cleared to compete.

England's double 10m platform champion landed badly in training before the Beijing World Series in March.

"I missed my hands and smashed my head at 35mph onto the water," said the 23-year-old.

"I haven't had the preparation that I would have dreamed of, but you have to make the best out of every situation."

Daley, who said he suffered "headaches, nausea, dizziness, the whole shebang" and was out of the water for six days, has now been given the all-clear to take part in the Games.

His Gold Coast preparations have also been disrupted by a bout of pneumonia.

He trained off the five-metre platform on Tuesday and was planning to practice off the 10m board on Wednesday.

Daley is due to start his programme with the 10m synchronised platform event on Friday, 13 April, before the individual event the following day.