BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Mark Downey and Lydia Boylan aiming for career milestones
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Mark Downey and Lydia Boylan are among the Northern Ireland cyclists looking to spring a surprise at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Downey, a triple Cycling World Cup winner, is seeking to emulate his brother Sean, who won a team pursuit bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealths.
Boylan, who will also compete in the Points and the Scratch races, is hoping to improve on her 21st place finish in the Road race in Glasgow four years ago.
