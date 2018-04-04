BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Mark Downey and Lydia Boylan aiming for career milestones

Downey and Boylan aiming for career milestones

Mark Downey and Lydia Boylan are among the Northern Ireland cyclists looking to spring a surprise at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Downey, a triple Cycling World Cup winner, is seeking to emulate his brother Sean, who won a team pursuit bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealths.

Boylan, who will also compete in the Points and the Scratch races, is hoping to improve on her 21st place finish in the Road race in Glasgow four years ago.

Top videos

Video

Downey and Boylan aiming for career milestones

Video

'That's so tough to call' - should Wales be ahead against England?

Video

Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball - best of day 2

Video

Man City were offered Pogba & Mkhitaryan - Guardiola

Video

Watch: Weightlifter's hilarious sprint for the stage

Video

Archibald wins pursuit gold for Scotland

Video

Cameroon boxer showcases fancy footwork

Video

Did you tamper with the ball? Fun & games at the bowls

Video

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Video

England win silver in women's team gymnastics

Video

Chad le Clos wins 50m butterfly gold

Video

Vasey wins 50m breaststroke gold

Video

Highlights: England hammer Wales 5-1

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired