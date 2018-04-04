Commonwealth Games: Adam Peaty withdraws from 200m breaststroke event

Adam Peaty
Peaty won individual and relay gold in Glasgow four years ago
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty has opted not to compete in Thursday's 200m event at the Commonwealth Games.

England's Peaty, 23, specialises in the 50m and 100m events but had also been entered over the longer distance.

His withdrawal is a boost to the hopes of defending champion Ross Murdoch from Scotland and Australia's Matt Wilson, the fastest man this year.

Peaty will start his Games campaign on Friday when he defends his 100m crown.

He is unbeaten in the event since taking gold in Glasgow four years ago.

Commonwealth Games: 'I look left, right, and say c'mon then' - Ross Murdoch

