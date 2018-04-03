BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI wheelchair track talent Agnew inspired by legend Weir
Wheelchair track talent Agnew inspired by legend Weir
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Jack Agnew played wheelchair basketball for Northern Ireland before watching David Weir in action at the London 2012 Paralympics convinced him to give athletics a go.
Since then, the 18-year-old has gone on win two world junior para athletics titles and he will compete in the T54 1500m at the Commonwealth Games.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired