BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI coach Conlan says boxers will again deliver medals
Conlan says boxers will again deliver NI medals
Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games boxing coach John Conlan says the country's fighters will again deliver medals at the Gold Coast Games.
The Northern Ireland boxers brought home nine medals - two gold, two silver and five bronze - from the 2014 Games in Glasgow.
Twelve Northern Ireland boxers will compete in Australia.
