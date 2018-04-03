BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Caroline O'Hanlon 'humbled' to be named NI flagbearer
O'Hanlon 'humbled and shocked' by flagbearer honour
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland netball captain Caroline O'Hanlon speaks of her pride after being named as flagbearer for Wednesday's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on the Gold Coast.
"I was shocked to be honest but very, very proud," said the 33-year-old. "In Glasgow, netball was a new addition to the Northern Ireland team and this shows how far we have come as a team."
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired