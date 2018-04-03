BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Fionnuala Toner hopes Games can be 'stepping stone' for NI netballers

Toner hopes Games can be 'stepping stone' for NI netballers

Northern Ireland netball player Fionnuala Toner hopes the Commonwealth Games will prove to be "another stepping stone" for the team who have improved their ranking from 19th in the world to eighth in the space of 10 years.

Toner tells BBC Sport NI's Gavin Andrews that she is "really excited" for room-mate and team-mate Caroline O'Hanlon, who has been named as Northern Ireland's flag bearer for the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Top videos

Video

Toner hopes Games can be 'stepping stone' for NI netballers

Video

'That's so tough to call' - should Wales be ahead against England?

Video

Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball - best of day 2

Video

Man City were offered Pogba & Mkhitaryan - Guardiola

Video

Watch: Weightlifter's hilarious sprint for the stage

Video

Archibald wins pursuit gold for Scotland

Video

Cameroon boxer showcases fancy footwork

Video

Did you tamper with the ball? Fun & games at the bowls

Video

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Video

England win silver in women's team gymnastics

Video

Chad le Clos wins 50m butterfly gold

Video

Vasey wins 50m breaststroke gold

Video

Highlights: England hammer Wales 5-1

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired