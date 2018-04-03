Gold Coast 2018: Netballer O'Hanlon named as NI's Games flagbearer

Media playback is not supported on this device Gold Coast 2018: Caroline O'Hanlon 'humbled and shocked' after being named NI flagbearer

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Northern Ireland's netball captain Caroline O'Hanlon will carry her country's flag at Wednesday's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

O'Hanlon, who also plays for Armagh women's gaelic football team, said she was "humbled" after learning she would be her country's flagbearer.

"I was shocked to be honest but very, very proud," said the 33-year-old.

"In Glasgow, netball was a new addition to the Northern Ireland team and this shows how far we have come as a team."

The Newry-born woman plays for Manchester Thunder in the Netball Superleague and earlier this year helped Northern Ireland qualify for the 2019 World Cup after they overcame Wales at the qualifying tournament in Scotland.

"You just want to be selected to represent Northern Ireland and to be here at the Games.

To have been asked (to be the flagbearer) is very humbling. Hopefully I will hold it together."

O'Hanlon will be in action for the Northern Ireland netballers less than 24 hours after the opening ceremony when they take on favourites and hosts Australia in their Pool A opener.

Scotland announced on Monday that 400m hurdler Eilidh Doyle would carry their flag while triathlete Alistair Brownlee and swimmer Jazz Carlin will fulfil the honour for England and Wales.