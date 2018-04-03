Commonwealth Games: India boxing doctor reprimanded over needles

The Commonwealth Games start on Wednesday on Australia's Gold Coast

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

The doctor for India's boxing team has been given a "strong written reprimand" after breaching the "no-needle" policy at the Commonwealth Games.

It comes after an investigation was launched when syringes were found in the athletes' village.

Dr Amol Patil gave a vitamin B injection to a boxer who was unwell.

He left the needle in the room while he got a bin but the no needle policy says they must be stored in a secure central location with restricted access.

The CGF Federation Court heard that Patil, who is attending his first Games, was aware of the policy.

"In the circumstances, the Federation Court's decision is that CGF should issue a strong written reprimand to the doctor," organisers said in a statement.