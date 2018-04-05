Commonwealth Games: Sally Pearson set to withdraw from Gold Coast 2018

Sally Pearson carried the Queen's baton at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Sally Pearson, Australia's face of the Commonwealth Games, is set to withdraw from Gold Coast 2018 because of injury.

The 31-year-old 100m hurdler, regarded as one of the hosts' gold-medal prospects, is expected to pull out at a news conference at 04:00 BST.

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist has been struggling with an Achilles injury which has prevented her from jumping over hurdles in training.

The Gold Coast native featured in the Games' opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Speaking on Saturday, the double world champion had said she was hoping to manage the pain and compete.

"It will be an issue all the way through," she said.

"I don't think the pain will affect my performance. I'll be able to block it out as much as possible."

But she did add: "It's a matter of what my body wants to do on the day and that's pretty much going to make my decision for me."