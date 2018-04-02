BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Take a sneak peek inside the Gold Coast athletes' village

Take a sneak peek inside the Gold Coast athletes' village

Team England beach volleyball players Jake Sheaf and Chris Gregory give BBC Sport's Natalie Pirks a tour of their accommodation at the Gold Coast athletes' village.

WATCH MORE: Face plants & Statham diving - great Commonwealth Games moments

Watch live coverage of the 21st Commonwealth Games from Australia's Gold Coast from 4-15 April on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live and follow text updates online.

