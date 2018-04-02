Commonwealth Games: Scot Kirsty Gilmour is fourth seed for badminton

Scot Kirty Gilmour lost to Canada's Michelle Li in the final at Glasgow 2014

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Date: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Scot Kirsty Gilmour is seeded fourth for the women's singles badminton at the Commonwealth Games as she looks to better her silver medal from 2014.

The 24-year-old is seeded behind PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and 2014 gold medallist Michelle Li.

"I'm really happy to be seeded in the top four, it puts me in a strong position," Gilmour said.

"Saying that, nothing is guaranteed and I'm well aware of the strength of the tournament."

In the men's singles event, Scotland's Kieran Merrilees, who reached the quarter-finals in Glasgow, is the seventh seed.

In the men's doubles, Adam Hall and Alex Dunn are fifth seeds, a place ahead of fellow Scots Martin Campbell and Patrick MacHugh.

Scots Eleanor O'Donnell and Julie MacPherson are women's doubles fifth seeds.

The badminton competition is being held from 5-15 April at the Carrara Sports Arena.