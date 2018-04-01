BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott outlines his hopes
Duncan Scott's Gold Coast targets
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott outlines his hopes for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
The 20-year-old, competing in the 100m and 200m freestyle, the 200m butterfly, the 200m individual medley as well as three relays. will come up against some of the best swimmers in the world in Australia.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired