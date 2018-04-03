Commonwealth Games: Alistair Brownlee to be England flagbearer

Alistair Brownlee (right) with England chef de mission Sarah Winckless

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live and follow text updates online.

Defending triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee will carry England's flag at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Australia.

The 29-year-old two-time Olympic champion will lead the 390-strong England team at Wednesday's ceremony at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Brownlee will then race on the first day of competition on Thursday, alongside brother Jonny and Tom Bishop.

"It is a massive honour to carry the flag for England," he said.

"I can't imagine what it will feel like walking into the stadium with the cross of St George, alongside all the other Commonwealth nations. It is certainly going to be up there as one of the moments in my career that I will always remember."

Team England chef de mission Sarah Winckless said: "Alistair is one of the iconic figures of English sport. His achievements in triathlon are unrivalled. I am sure that this experience will match all that he has achieved in his career and this will be a real moment to savour for Alistair and his family."

Brownlee has had a disrupted build-up to Thursday's race at Southport Broadwater Parklands, having had hip surgery last year and then injuring his calf in February.

"I definitely haven't had the perfect build up but the last few weeks have been good and I'll be giving it my all," he added.

Eilidh Doyle will be Scotland's first female Commonwealth Games opening ceremony flagbearer, while Jazz Carlin will carry the Welsh flag.

Northern Ireland will name their flagbearer later on Tuesday.

There will be 275 gold-medal events at the Games, which run from 4-15 April.