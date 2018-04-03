BBC Sport - Mark Hughes: Southampton job interrupts plan to cheer on daughter in Commonwealth Games

How Saints job interrupted Hughes' Commonwealth Games plans

Mark Hughes reveals that instead of trying to lead Southampton to Premier League safety, he was planning to be at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, where daughter Xenna will be representing Wales at hockey.

