BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: I've got nothing to lose - Ross Murdoch
Not a title defence, I've got nothing to lose - Murdoch
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Scottish swimmer Ross Murdoch defends his Commonwealth 200m breaststroke title in Australia, and will line up with "nothing to lose" because nobody can take his gold medal from Glasgow 2014 away from him.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired