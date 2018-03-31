BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: I've got nothing to lose - Ross Murdoch

Not a title defence, I've got nothing to lose - Murdoch

Scottish swimmer Ross Murdoch defends his Commonwealth 200m breaststroke title in Australia, and will line up with "nothing to lose" because nobody can take his gold medal from Glasgow 2014 away from him.

Top videos

Video

Not a title defence, I've got nothing to lose - Murdoch

Video

'That's so tough to call' - should Wales be ahead against England?

Video

Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball - best of day 2

Video

Man City were offered Pogba & Mkhitaryan - Guardiola

Video

Watch: Weightlifter's hilarious sprint for the stage

Video

Archibald wins pursuit gold for Scotland

Video

Cameroon boxer showcases fancy footwork

Video

Did you tamper with the ball? Fun & games at the bowls

Video

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Video

England win silver in women's team gymnastics

Video

Chad le Clos wins 50m butterfly gold

Video

Vasey wins 50m breaststroke gold

Video

Highlights: England hammer Wales 5-1

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired