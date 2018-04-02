Commonwealth Games: Test your knowledge with our quiz

2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live and follow text updates online.

The Commonwealth Games has provided countless memorable moment, including gold medals for famous sporting names such as Usain Bolt, Cathy Freeman and Lennox Lewis, as well as some unusual incidents.

Test your knowledge of the weird and wonderful at the Commonwealth Games in our quiz.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

BBC coverage

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
MKRC racing in Bled, Slovenia

Learn to Row Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired