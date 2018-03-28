BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Northern Ireland CWG athletes upbeat ahead of Gold Coast Games
NI CWG athletes upbeat ahead of games
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland's Adam McMullen, Kate O'Connor and Leon Reid are happy with their performances at the Queensland Track and Field meeting before the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
The track and field competition, featuring a 13-strong Northern Ireland team, begins on Sunday, 8 April.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired