BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Statham's diving display, face plants & more Commonwealth classics
Face plants & Statham diving - great Commonwealth Games moments
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Before the 2018 Commonwealth Games, BBC Sport picks out some classic moments from previous events including Hollywood actor Jason Statham's diving display in 1990.
READ MORE: Commonwealth Games: BBC Sport's live coverage on TV, radio & online
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired