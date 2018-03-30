Commonwealth Games: Day-by-day guide to Gold Coast 2018

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Date: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch on BBC TV, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Since its modest introduction in 1930 with 400 competitors, the Commonwealth Games has evolved into the third largest multi-sport event in the world, behind only the summer Olympics and the Asian Games.

The Commonwealth accounts for nearly a third of the global population, and 71 nations and territories will be competing in Queensland - from the tiny South Pacific island of Niue to the world's largest democratic country, India.

While it would be foolish to claim every event is of Olympic standard, there is an abundance of world-class talent and some fascinating narratives to be told - from New Zealand's transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard to Fiji's sevens captain Jerry Tuwai learning to play rugby on a roundabout using a coconut for a ball.

Then there's 11-year-old Wales table tennis player Anna Hursey, 56 years the junior of Northern Ireland's full-bore rifle shooter David Calvert, who is striving for a fifth gold medal in his record-extending 11th Commonwealth Games. If he wins his individual event, which spans three days, the Belfast pensioner may be grateful for the quirky tradition that dictates the champion is carried to the medal ceremony in a sedan chair by his vanquished opponents.

Who else will be making the headlines? We guide you through the key themes to look out for over the 11 days of competition.

All times are scheduled start times in BST and are subject to change.

Thursday, 5 April - day one

Medal events: 19 Top home nations contenders 00:08, 03:27 & 08:07 Artistic gymnastics - men's team England, Scotland & Wales 00:30 Triathlon - women's race Vicky Holland (England), Non Stanford (Wales) 01:42 Weightlifting - men's 56kg 04:00 Triathlon - men's race Alistair & Jonny Brownlee (both England) 05:12 Weightlifting - women's 48kg 09:42 Weightlifting - men's 62kg 10:02 Track cycling - women's blind/visually impaired sprint Sophie Thornhill & Helen Scott (England) 10:06 Track cycling - men's blind/visually impaired time trial Neil Fachie & Matt Rotherham (Scotland), James Ball & Pete Mitchell (Wales) 10:37 Swimming - women's 400m individual medley Hannah Miley (Scotland), Aimee Willmott (England) 10:37 Track cycling - women's team pursuit England, Wales 10:46 Swimming - men's 400m freestyle James Guy (England) 11:04 Swimming - women's 200m freestyle 11:19 Track cycling - men's team pursuit 11:21 Swimming - men's S14 200m freestyle Tom Hamer (England) 11:27 Swimming - women's S7 50m butterfly Eleanor Robinson (England) 11:55 Track cycling - women's team sprint Lauren Bate & Katy Marchant (England) 12:02 Track cycling - men's team sprint 12:44 Swimming - men's 200m breaststroke Ross Murdoch (Scotland), Adam Peaty (England) 12:50 Swimming - women's 4x100m freestyle relay England, Wales

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

00:30: Women's triathlon. The first medal event could produce Commonwealth Games history as two-time reigning world champion Flora Duffy bids to win only Bermuda's second gold medal - and the first of any colour by a woman. British contenders include 2013 world champion Non Stanford of Wales and England's 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland.

04:00: Men's triathlon. Can anyone stop two-time Olympic gold medallist and reigning Commonwealth champion Alistair Brownlee claiming yet another major title? As ever, the man best placed to beat him over this sprint distance is brother Jonny, the Commonwealth and Olympic silver medallist.

08:07: Artistic gymnastics - men's team final and individual qualification. England, led by double Olympic champion Max Whitlock, defend their team title, which doubles as qualification for the individual all-around and apparatus finals. This is the third, and concluding, session.

10:37: Swimming - women's 400m individual medley final. Scotland's Hannah Miley is among the favourites as she chases a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles in this event. The 28-year-old from Aberdeen is the British record holder.

10:37: Track cycling - women's team pursuit final. Wales, led by Olympic champion Elinor Barker, could challenge a strong Australia team determined to win the inaugural Commonwealth women's team pursuit title. With Laura Kenny not competing and Joanna Rowsell Shand retired, England have turned to a callow but talented team.

12:44: Swimming - men's 200m breaststroke. Ross Murdoch of Scotland was a memorable winner of this event in Glasgow four years ago but admits he nearly quit after a disappointing Rio Olympics. Adam Peaty has yet to master four lengths of a pool but the Olympic champion over 100m clearly cannot be discounted.

Friday, 6 April - day two

Medal events: 17 Top home nations contenders 00:09 & 07:10 Artistic gymnastics - women's team England, Wales 00:42 Weightlifting - women's 53kg 05:12 Weightlifting - men's 69kg 09:42 Weightlifting - women's 58kg 10:37 Swimming - men's 50m butterfly Ben Proud (England) 10:38 Track cycling - women's individual pursuit Katie Archibald (Scotland), Elinor Barker (Wales), Ellie Dickinson & Emily Nelson (both England) 10:41 Swimming - women's 50m breaststroke Corrie Scott (Scotland), Sarah Vasey (England) 10:56 Swimming - men's 200m freestyle James Guy (England), Calum Jarvis (Wales), Duncan Scott (Scotland) 11:28 Track cycling - men's individual pursuit Charlie Tanfield (England) 11:43 Swimming - women's S9 100m backstroke Alice Tai (England) 11:49 Swimming - men's S9 100m freestyle Lewis White (England) 11:52 Track cycling - women's sprint Katy Marchant (England) 12:16 Track cycling - men's keirin Jack Carlin (Scotland), Lewis Oliva (Wales) 12:17 Swimming - men's 400m individual medley Dan Wallace (Scotland) 12:36 Swimming - men's 100m backstroke 12:51 Swimming - women's 100m butterfly Alys Thomas (Wales) 13:07 Swimming - men's 4x100m freestyle relay England, Scotland

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

07:10: Artistic gymnastics - women's team final and individual qualification. Australia will be desperate to regain the team title from England, who have been weakened by the injury-enforced absence of several leading gymnasts. Both nations are likely to be challenged by Canada, who are led by world all-around silver medallist Ellie Black. This is the concluding session of the team event, which doubles as qualification for the individual all-around and apparatus finals.

10:30: Beach volleyball - Canada v Fiji, women's Pool B. The world's top-ranked women's team grace the first day of the inaugural Commonwealth Games beach volleyball event. Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan paired up post-Olympics and should enjoy a routine opening win over Fiji.

10:37: Swimming - men's 50m butterfly. Ben Proud is the reigning world and Commonwealth champion in this event but the Englishman can expect to be pushed hard by Chad le Clos of South Africa.

10:38: Track cycling - women's individual pursuit. British team-mates turn medal rivals in this event and the final could provide an absorbing climax between Olympic gold medal-winning team pursuit members Elinor Barker of Wales and Scotland's Katie Archibald, who is the reigning European champion.

10:56: Swimming - men's 200m freestyle final. South Africa's Olympic silver medallist Chad le Clos will start as favourite but he could be challenged by England's 2015 world champion James Guy, Calum Jarvis of Wales and Glaswegian Duncan Scott, who holds the British record over 100m.

11:28: Track cycling - men's individual pursuit final. England's Charlie Tanfield is aiming to complete a meteoric rise from amateur enthusiast to Commonwealth champion. The 21-year-old just missed out on an individual medal at last month's World Championships.

Saturday, 7 April - day three

Medal events: 22 Top home nations contenders 00:09 Artistic gymnastics - men's all-around Max Whitlock & Nile Wilson (England) 00:31 Para-triathlon - men's race Mark Conway & Joe Townsend (both England), David Kerr (N Ireland) 00:31 Para-triathlon - women's race Jade Jones-Hall (England) 00:42 Weightlifting - men's 77kg 04:01 Triathlon - mixed team relay England, including Alistair & Jonny Brownlee 05:12 Weightlifting - women's 63kg Zoe Smith (England) 07:41 Artistic gymnastics - women's all-around Alice Kinsella (England) 09:35 Track cycling - men's blind/visually impaired sprint Neil Fachie & Matt Rotherham (Scotland), James Ball & Pete Mitchell (Wales) 09:42 Weightlifting - men's 85kg 09:48 Track cycling - women's blind/visually impaired time trial Sophie Thornhill & Helen Scott (England) 10:16 Track cycling - women's points race Katie Archibald (Scotland), Elinor Barker (Wales) 10:37 Swimming - men's 200m butterfly James Guy (England) 10:43 Swimming - women's 50m freestyle 10:48 Swimming - men's 100m breaststroke Adam Peaty (England), Ross Murdoch (Scotland) 10:59 Track cycling - women's time trial 11:03 Swimming - women's 100m backstroke Kathleen Dawson (Scotland) 11:46 Track cycling - men's sprint Jack Carlin & Callum Skinner (both Scotland) 12:09 Swimming - women's 200m breaststroke Molly Renshaw & Jocelyn Ulyett (both England), Chloe Tutton (Wales) 12:16 Swimming - men's SB8 100m breaststroke 12:33 Swimming - women's SM10 individual medley 12:44 Track cycling - men's scratch race 12:50 Swimming - women's 4x200m freestyle relay England, Scotland, Wales

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

00:09: Artistic gymnastics - men's individual all-around final. British gymnasts filled the top five places in Glasgow four years ago, led by England pair Max Whitlock and Nile Wilson. Double Olympic champion Whitlock may forego the all-around event to focus on the floor and pommel horse finals, as he did at October's World Championships, which would put Wilson in line for an upgrade from his 2014 silver. He was in the top eight at the most recent Olympics and World Championships, comfortably ahead of any other Commonwealth athlete bar Whitlock's bronze in Rio.

04:01: Triathlon - mixed team relay. The Brownlee brothers helped England to a dominant gold in Glasgow four years ago, and odds on a repeat will be short. Australia, with the likes of individual world silver medallist Ashleigh Gentle in their team, took a giant leap forward in 2017 by winning their first world title.

05:12: Weightlifting - women's 63kg. Zoe Smith's Commonwealth gold in 2010 must have seemed like a distant memory over the last couple of years in which the English weightlifter has battled injury and a funding cut that led to her having to work full-time to support herself. Still only 23 but competing in her third Games, a medal here would show she's back on the right track.

07:41: Artistic gymnastics - women's individual all-around final. England swept the medals in 2014 but none of those gymnasts are competing this time. World Championship all-around finalist Alice Kinsella will lead the British prospects but the favourite will be world silver medallist Ellie Black of Canada. Gold Coast-born Georgia Godwin is another contender.

10:16: Track cycling - women's points race. Two of Britain's Olympic gold-winning team pursuit quartet - Elinor Barker of Wales and Scotland's Katie Archibald - will be riding against each other. The pair won silver and bronze respectively at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and Barker was crowned points world champion last year.

11:46: Track cycling - men's individual sprint final. The host nation's Matthew Glaetzer is the current king of speed, and clinched the world title last month. Scotland's Olympic silver medallist Callum Skinner and World Championship silver medallist Jack Carlin will be aiming to stop the South Australian.

10:48: Swimming - men's 100m breaststroke final. England's Adam Peaty appears well set to achieve his stated aim of "leaving a legacy in the sport that can't be touched". He is undefeated in major championships since Glasgow 2014 and won this event at the Rio Olympics in a world record time.

Sunday, 8 April - day four

Medal events: 31 Top home nations contenders 22:00 (Sat) Athletics - men's 20km walk Tom Bosworth (England) 00:15 Athletics - women's 20km walk 00:42 Weightlifting - women's 69kg 03:00 Shooting - women's 10m air pistol 03:30 Lawn bowls - men's triples England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales 04:30 Shooting - men's 10m air rifle 05:00 Athletics - men's hammer Nick Miller (England) 05:12 Weightlifting - men's 94kg 05:32 Artistic gymnastics - men's floor Max Whitlock (England) 06:18 Athletics - women's T38 long jump Olivia Breen (Wales) 06:23 Artistic gymnastics - men's pommel horse Max Whitlock (England) 06:23 Artistic gymnastics - women's vault 06:45 Shooting - women's skeet Amber Hill (England) 07:40 Athletics - men's 5000m 07:42 Artistic gymnastics - men's rings Courtney Tulloch & Nile Wilson (both England) 07:42 Artistic gymnastics - women's uneven bars Georgia-Mae Fenton (England) 08:31 Lawn bowls - women's singles Laura Daniels (Wales) 09:32 Table tennis - women's team 09:42 Weightlifting - women's 75kg 10:07 Track cycling - men's time trial Callum Skinner (Scotland) 10:37 Swimming - women's 200m backstroke 10:43 Swimming - men's 100m freestyle Duncan Scott (Scotland) 11:29 Swimming - men's SM8 200m individual medley 11:36 Swimming - women's S9 100m freestyle Alice Tai (England) 11:44 Track cycling - women's scratch race Katie Archibald (Scotland), Elinor Barker (Wales) 12:04 Track cycling - women's keirin Rachel James (Wales), Katy Marchant (England) 12:21 Track cycling - men's points race Mark Stewart (Scotland) 12:24 Swimming - women's 200m individual medley Siobhan-Marie O'Connor (England) 12:31 Swimming - men's 50m backstroke 12:36 Swimming - women's 50m butterfly 12:55 Swimming - men's 4x200m freestyle relay England, Scotland

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

22:00 (Sat): Athletics - men's 20km race walk. England's Tom Bosworth - sixth at the Rio Olympics - bids to win the first athletics gold medal of these Games in the backyard of one of his biggest rivals, Olympic bronze medallist Dane Bird-Smith.

00:30: Women's hockey: England v India. England take on last year's Asian Cup winners India in a match that could decide top spot in Pool A.

05:30 & 06:20: Artistic gymnastics - men's floor & pommel horse finals. Max Whitlock bids to repeat his quickfire success from Rio, where he ended Great Britain's wait for an Olympic gymnastics gold medal by winning both of these events within one hour and 45 minutes of each other. Whitlock became the first British gymnast to retain a world title with victory in the pommel last October and he could choose to attempt the hardest pommel horse routine ever seen in competition. He has also changed four of the five tumbles in his floor exercise.

Double Olympic and world champion Max Whitlock will be one of the England team's key medal hopes in Australia

06:45: Shooting: women's skeet final. England's Amber Hill narrowly missed out on the final stage at the 2014 Commonwealth Games as a 16-year-old, and she was sixth in the Rio Olympics. Now 20, the shooter with the distinctive pink cartridges has her sights on gold. Her rivals include Cypriot Andri Eleftheriou, the 2006 champion who earned bronze at last year's World Championships.

08:30: Lawn bowls - women's singles medal matches. Australia's reigning world champion Karen Murphy is the home favourite but don't rule out the talented Laura Daniels of Wales - she won November's World Singles Champion of Champions title in Sydney.

12:04: Track cycling - women's keirin. Welsh rider Rachel James competed as the pilot for Rhiannon Henry in the para events at the 2014 Commonwealth Games but she is now seeking to become the inaugural gold medallist in the women's keirin. Australia's national champion Stephanie Morton is arguably the cyclist to beat.

12:24: Swimming - women's 200m individual medley. Reigning champion Siobhan-Marie O'Connor is England's strongest female gold-medal prospect in the swimming events - but no woman has ever successfully defended this title. The 2016 Olympic silver medallist will be up against team-mate Aimee Willmott and Scotland's Hannah Miley.

Monday, 9 April - day five

Medal events: 33 Top home nations contenders 00:00 Lawn bowls - men's pairs Paul Foster & Alex Marshall (Scotland), Matt Le Ber & Matt Solway (Guernsey) 00:42 Weightlifting - men's 105kg 03:00 Shooting - men's 10m air pistol 03:15 Lawn bowls - women's fours England 04:30 Shooting - women's 10m air rifle Jen McIntosh, Seonaid McIntosh (both Scotland) 05:12 Weightlifting - women's 90kg 05:12 Weightlifting - women's +90kg 05:32 Artistic gymnastics - men's vault Dom Cunningham (England) 06:19 Artistic gymnastics - men's parallel bars Dan Purvis (Scotland), Nile Wilson (England) 06:19 Artistic gymnastics - women's beam 06:45 Shooting - men's skeet Ben Llewellin (Wales) 07:45 Artistic gymnastics - men's horizontal bar Nile Wilson (England) 07:45 Artistic gymnastics - women's floor Maisie Methuen (Wales) 08:30 Badminton - mixed team event 09:05 Squash - women's singles Tesni Evans (Wales), Laura Massaro & Alison Waters (both England) 09:32 Table tennis - men's team England 09:42 Weightlifting - men's +105kg 10:05 Athletics - women's F46 javelin Hollie Arnold (Wales) 10:10 Athletics - men's T38 100m 10:30 Squash - men's singles Nick Matthew (England) 10:37 Swimming - men's 200m backstroke 10:43 Swimming - women's 800m freestyle Jazz Carlin (Wales) 11:06 Swimming - men's S7 50m freestyle 11:22 Swimming - women's SB9 100m breaststroke 11:25 Athletics - men's shot put 11:35 Athletics - women's 10,000m 12:07 Swimming - men's 50m breaststroke Adam Peaty (England) 12:12 Swimming - women's 100m breaststroke Chloe Tutton (Wales), Sarah Vasey (England) 12:28 Swimming - women's 200m butterfly Emily Large & Aimee Wilmott (both England), Alys Thomas (Wales) 12:44 Swimming - women's 100m freestyle Freya Anderson (England) 12:50 Athletics - women's 100m 12:59 Swimming - men's 100m butterfly James Guy (England) 13:15 Athletics - men's 100m Adam Gemili (England)

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

00:00: Lawn bowls - men's pairs medal matches. Scotland's Alex Marshall has won this event on three of the past four occasions - another victory, alongside partner Paul Foster, would give him a Scottish-record fifth Commonwealth Games title.

Lawn bowler Alex Marshall is seeking to set a Scottish record in Australia

00:42: Weightlifting - men's 105kg. David Katoatau won Kiribati's first-ever Commonwealth medal with gold in Glasgow in 2014 and his celebratory dance made him one of the hits of the Games. Katoatau, who also uses his sport to draw attention to the climate change problems affecting his Pacific island homeland, is back to defend his title. This will be his last major event before retirement, so perhaps expect some special moves if he grabs another gold.

05:12: Weightlifting - women's +90kg. There has been an explosion of media interest in Laurel Hubbard, and not just because last year she became the first New Zealand weightlifter to win a World Championship medal. The controversy surrounds the fact 40-year-old Hubbard was born and lived as a man for more than 30 years before transitioning. Her testosterone levels are within the permitted limit but not everyone is happy about her competing.

07:45: Artistic gymnastics - men's horizontal bar final. Nile Wilson earned this title on a tie-break four years ago but the Yorkshireman has since become European champion and earned an Olympic bronze on the horizontal bar.

09:32: Table tennis - men's team gold-medal match. England have excellent pedigree in Commonwealth Games table tennis and captain Paul Drinkhall has said gold in the team event is their priority. England won silver in Glasgow four years ago and could face holders Singapore in a repeat of that final.

10:30: Squash - men's singles gold-medal match. England's Nick Matthew will bring the curtain down on a glittering career later this year and is hoping to sign off from the Commonwealth Games with a third consecutive gold medal in the singles.

10:43: Swimming - women's 800m freestyle final. Jazz Carlin was the first Welsh woman to win Commonwealth gold in the pool for 40 years when she took this title in 2014. She subsequently earned silver in this event at the Rio Olympics.

12:07: Swimming - men's 50m breaststroke final. Can anyone stop current world and European champion Adam Peaty from adding the Commonwealth title to his CV in this non-Olympic event?

12:44: Swimming - women's 100m freestyle final. A loaded line-up is likely to include Canada's Olympic gold medallist Penny Oleksiak, England's world junior champion Freya Anderson, defending Commonwealth champion Cate Campbell of Australia and her sister Bronte Campbell, the 2015 world champion.

12:50: Athletics - women's 100m final. Reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica will start as favourite but could be challenged by team-mate Christania Williams and Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye.

13:15: Athletics - men's 100m final. Retired sprint king Usain Bolt is expected to be watching from the stands as his former training partner and 2011 world champion Yohan Blake attempts to maintain Jamaica's dominance in this event. Blake has revealed Bolt told him there are "going to be problems" if he doesn't win. No pressure, then. England's Adam Gemili won silver in this event four years ago in Glasgow.

Tuesday, 10 April - day six

Medal events: 26 Top home nations contenders 01:00 Road cycling - men's time trial Luke Rowe (Wales) 01:00 Shooting - Queen's Prize pair England, Jersey, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales 01:45 Powerlifting - men's lightweight Ali Jawad (England) 04:00 Shooting - men's 50m rifle prone 05:45 Road cycling - women's time trial Katie Archibald (Scotland) 05:45 Powerlifting - women's lightweight Zoe Newson (England) 06:30 Shooting - women's 25m pistol 07:30 Powerlifting - women's heavyweight 10:35 Athletics - women's triple jump 10:37 Swimming - women's 400m freestyle Jazz Carlin (Wales) 10:45 Athletics - men's 110m hurdles Andrew Pozzi (England) 10:45 Powerlifting - men's heavyweight Micky Yule (Scotland) 10:45 Swimming - men's 50m freestyle Ben Proud (England) 10:50 Swimming - women's 50m backstroke Georgia Davies (Wales) 11:05 Athletics - women's T54 1500m 11:15 Swimming - men's 200m individual medley Scott Duncan, Dan Wallace (both Scotland) 11:27 Athletics - men's T54 1500m 11:32 Swimming - women's S8 50m freestyle 11:40 Athletics - women's hammer Sophie Hitchon (England) 11:47 Swimming - men's S9 100m backstroke Jacob Leach (England) 12:03 Swimming - men's 1500m freestyle 12:05 Athletics - Men's decathlon, 1500m Ashley Bryant (England) 12:43 Swimming - women's 4x100m medley relay 12:48 Athletics - men's 400m Matt Hudson-Smith (England) 12:52 Swimming - men's 4x100m medley relay England 13:04 Athletics - women's 1500m

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

00:32 Table tennis - women's singles group stage. The school Easter holidays are well timed for 11-year-old Anna Hursey, who is spending her break competing for Wales. She is believed to be the youngest athlete to represent Wales at senior level in any sport, having made her debut aged 10 last year.

10:37: Swimming - women's 400m freestyle final. Jazz Carlin of Wales has designs on competing in the open-water event at the 2020 Olympics, but for now she will be looking to improve on her silver medals in the 400m freestyle from the most recent Olympic and Commonwealth Games. Australia's 17-year-old Ariarne Titmus stands in her way.

10:45: Athletics - men's 110m hurdles final. England's Andrew Pozzi will hope to turn World Indoor Championships gold into Commonwealth glory. Pozzi's indoor gold in Birmingham in March was a breakthrough moment for a highly-talented hurdler who has endured a nightmare run of injuries since the 2012 Olympics.

12:43: Swimming - women's 4x100m medley relay final. History could be made in the pool, with Australian star Emma McKeon attempting a record-equalling six gold medals in a single Commonwealth Games - this is her sixth, and last, event. She had to revise her initial seven-event target because there is only a 17-minute gap between Monday's 200m butterfly and 100m freestyle finals. The 23-year-old became the first Australian woman to win six medals at a single World Championships last year, following on from her four Olympic medals in Rio.

12:48: Athletics - men's 400m final. Isaac Makwala had one of the most high-profile bugs in sporting history at the 2017 World Championships. The Botswanan was controversially barred from competing in the 400m final because the IAAF believed he had the contagious norovirus. He then finished a drained and disappointed sixth over 200m. His task here will be made easier by the absence of defending champion Kirani James of Grenada and Olympic champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa.

12:52: Swimming - men's 4x100m medley relay final. If Olympic and four-time world champion Chad Le Clos gets his way, this final race of the swimming programme will make him the most decorated athlete in the history of the Commonwealth Games. The South African claimed medals in all seven events he entered in Glasgow four years ago. A repeat of his 2014 feat would give the butterfly specialist 19 medals in total, one more than shooters Mick Gault and Phillip Adams.

Wednesday, 11 April - day seven

Medal events: 15 Top home nations contenders 00:01 Shooting - women's double trap Rachel Parish (England) 02:00 Rhythmic gymnastics - team event England, Wales 02:57 Diving - women's synchronised 3m springboard Alicia Blagg & Katherine Torrance (England) 03:00 Shooting - men's 50m pistol 06:45 Shooting - men's double trap Matt French, Steve Scott (both England), Tim Kneale (Isle of Man) 10:00 Lawn bowls - mixed B2/B3 pairs Robert Barr & Irene Edgar (Scotland) 10:07 Diving - men's 1m springboard James Heatly (Scotland), Jack Laugher (England) 10:15 Athletics - women's javelin 10:45 Athletics - women's 3,000m steeplechase 11:05 Athletics - men's high jump Robbie Grabarz (England) 11:32 Athletics - men's long jump 11:36 Athletics - men's F38 shot put 12:22 Athletics - women's T35 100m Maria Lyle (Scotland) 12:22 Diving - women's synchronised 10m platform Lois Toulson & Robyn Birch (England) 12:45 Athletics - women's 400m

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

02:00: Netball - New Zealand v England, Pool B. These two teams are seeded to reach the semi-finals and will be desperate to win this group decider, which would mean they would likely avoid hot favourites Australia in the last four. Victory for England would also partially avenge the heartbreaking last-gasp 35-34 semi-final defeat they suffered against New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

10:07 Diving - men's 1m springboard. James Heatly says he would "love" to honour the memory of his late grandfather by winning Scotland's first Commonwealth diving medal for 60 years since Sir Peter Heatly earned his fifth medal - and third gold - in 1958. Reigning champion Jack Laugher will lead England's chances.

12:22: Athletics - women's T35 100m final. Scotland's prodigious 18-year-old para-sprinter Maria Lyle has already earned three Paralympic and five World Championship medals, as well as triple European gold in 2016. The Dunbar teenager, who has cerebral palsy, will face her Australian nemesis Isis Holt, the world champion.

12:22: Diving - women's synchronised 10m platform final. A world-class field will include England's talented teenager Lois Toulson, who was in medal contention for much of the Olympic Games before finishing fifth with Tonia Couch. Her new partner is Robyn Birch and they have their work cut out against the established Malaysians, Canadians and Australians.

12:45: Athletics - women's 400m final. Jamaica's Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson and Stephenie Ann McPherson are expected to lead the challenge for gold in the absence of Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who is concentrating on the 200m.

Thursday, 12 April - day eight

Medal events: 24 Top home nations contenders 01:31 Mountain bike - women's cross-country race Annie Last (England) 03:30 Lawn bowls - B6/B7/B8 open triples England, Scotland, Wales 04:31 Mountain bike - men's cross-country race Grant Ferguson (Scotland) 05:00 Shooting - women's 50m rifle prone Jen McIntosh, Seonaid McIntosh (both Scotland) 05:03 Rhythmic gymnastics - individual all-around Laura Halford (Wales) 07:30 Beach volleyball men's final 08:00 Wrestling - men's 57kg Ross Connelly (Scotland) 08:00 Wrestling - men's 74kg Alex Gladkov (Scotland) 08:00 Wrestling - women's 53kg 08:00 Wrestling - women's 76kg 08:31 Lawn bowls - women's triples England, Scotland, Wales 10:07 Diving - men's 3m springboard Jack Laugher (England) 10:25 Athletics - men's pole vault Luke Cutts (England) 10:30 Athletics - women's 400m hurdles Eilidh Doyle (Scotland) 10:45 Athletics - men's 400m hurdles 10:55 Athletics - women's long jump Shara Proctor, Jazmin Sawyers & Lorraine Ugen (all England) 11:05 Athletics - women's T38 100m Sophie Hahn (England), Olivia Breen (Wales) 11:21 Athletics - men's T12 100m Zac Shaw (England) 11:30 Beach volleyball women's final 11:40 Athletics - women's discus Jade Lally (England) 12:17 Diving - women's 10m platform Lois Toulson (England) 12:38 Athletics - women's 200m Dina Asher-Smith (England) 12:56 Athletics - men's 200m Zharnel Hughes (England) 13:13 Athletics - men's 800m Kyle Langford (England)

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

01:31: Mountain bike - women's cross-country final. England's Annie Last will look to secure another appearance on an Australian podium, having won World Championship silver last year in Cairns.

08:31: Lawn bowls - women's triples medal matches. The English trio will be looking to defend the title they won in Glasgow when they were led by skip and three-time Commonwealth gold medallist Ellen Falkner, who is appearing at her fifth Games.

10:07: Diving - men's 3m springboard final. Synchronised Olympic champion Jack Laugher goes solo as he attempts to upgrade his individual silver medals from the most recent Olympics, European Championships and Commonwealth Games.

10:30: Athletics - women's 400m hurdles final. Scotland's Eilidh Doyle won a surprise bronze in the 400m flat at the World Indoor Championships in March and will fancy her chances of adding to her 400m hurdles silver medals from 2010 and 2014.

11:30: Beach volleyball - women's gold-medal match. It's once more unto the beach as the inaugural Commonwealth Games beach volleyball tournament reaches its climax in what promises to be a superb final. The standout teams are Canada's world number one pair Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan and in-form Aussies Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar.

12:38: Athletics - women's 200m final. Dina Asher-Smith returned from a broken foot to finish fourth at the World Championships last summer and the English sprinter should be stronger for having an injury-free build-up to the Commonwealth Games. If it's a close finish, expect more dramatics from Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the Bahamian who dived over the line to win the Olympic 400m title in Rio but then lost her balance when leading in last summer's World Championship final and ended up fifth.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas dives over the finish line to win the 400m gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games

Friday, 13 April - day nine

Medal events: 27 Top home nations contenders 00:01 Lawn bowls - women's pairs Laura Daniels & Jess Simms (Wales) 01:03 Rhythmic gymnastics - hoop Laura Halford (Wales) 01:43 Rhythmic gymnastics - ball Laura Halford (Wales) 02:23 Rhythmic gymnastics - clubs Laura Halford (Wales) 02:30 Shooting - women's 50m rifle 3 positions Jen McIntosh, Seonaid McIntosh (both Scotland) 02:42 Diving - men's synchronised 10m platform Tom Daley & Daniel Goodfellow (England) 03:04 Rhythmic gymnastics - ribbon Laura Halford (Wales) 03:30 Lawn bowls - men's fours England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales 04:30 Shooting - men's 25m rapid fire pistol 06:55 Shooting - women's trap Abbey Ling (England) 08:00 Wrestling - men's 65kg 08:00 Wrestling - men's 97kg Joe Hendry (Scotland), Leon Rattigan (England) 08:00 Wrestling - women's 57kg 08:00 Wrestling - women's 68kg 08:31 Lawn bowls - men's singles Darren Burnett (Scotland) 10:07 Diving - women's 1m springboard Katherine Torrance (England) 10:25 Athletics - women's pole vault Holly Bradshaw (England) 10:30 Athletics - men's 3,000m steeplechase 10:45 Athletics - men's discus 10:52 Athletics - men's T47 100m 11:13 Athletics - heptathlon, 800m Katarina Johnson-Thompson (England) 11:40 Athletics - women's shot put 11:42 Table tennis - women's doubles 11:45 Athletics - women's 800m Lynsey Sharp (Scotland) 12:07 Diving - men's synchronised 3m springboard Jack Laugher & Chris Mears (England) 12:10 Athletics - men's 10,000m 13:09 Athletics - women's 100m hurdles Tiffany Porter (England)

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

02:42: Diving - men's synchronised 10m platform final: England's Tom Daley will attempt to emulate his 2010 gold in this event - he and current diving partner Daniel Goodfellow earned bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games.

08:31: Lawn bowls - men's singles medal matches. Scotland's Darren Burnett is defending his title on the Gold Coast, where his rivals include young Australian talent Aaron Wilson.

11:13: Athletics - heptathlon 800m. Having claimed her first global senior title in March with gold at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson will hope to be racing for Commonwealth glory in the seventh and final event. Johnson-Thompson has long been tipped as London 2012 gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill's heir apparent - gold here would actually set her apart from the three-time world champion, who earned bronze in her only Commonwealth Games in 2006.

11:17: Women's rugby sevens - Australia v England. The pool stage gets underway with title favourites and Olympic champions Australia facing England.

11:40: Athletics - women's 800m final. Caster Semenya is strongly fancied to win a first Commonwealth Games title, although podium places behind the reigning world and Olympic champion are up for grabs. Scotland's Lynsey Sharp, who finished a tearful sixth behind Semenya at the Rio Olympics, could add to her silver medal won in Glasgow in 2014.

12:07: Diving - men's synchronised 3m springboard. Jack Laugher and Chris Mears considered retirement after becoming Britain's first Olympic diving champions in Rio, but they're back on track and odds-on to retain their Commonwealth crown.

Saturday, 14 April - day 10

Medal events: 44 Top home nations contenders 22:45 (Fri) Road cycling - women's road race Katie Archibald (Scotland), Elinor Barker, Dani Rowe (both Wales) 01:00 Shooting - Queen's Prize individual David Luckman, Parag Patel (both England), David Calvert (N Ireland) 03:02 Boxing - women's 45-48kg 03:17 Boxing - women's 51kg Lisa Whiteside (England) 03:30 Road cycling - men's road race Adam Blythe (England), Luke Rowe (Wales) 03:42 Boxing - women's 60kg 03:45 Hockey - women's final England 03:45 Shooting - men's 50m rifle 3 positions Neil Stirton (Scotland) 03:57 Table tennis - women's TT6-10 singles Felicity Pickard (England) 04:07 Boxing - men's 46-49kg 04:32 Boxing - men's 52kg 04:32 Table tennis - men's TT6-10 singles Kim Daybell (England) 04:57 Boxing - men's 60kg James McGivern (Northern Ireland) 05:22 Boxing - men's 64kg 05:25 Athletics - women's high jump Morgan Lake (England) 05:35 Athletics - men's javelin 05:40 Athletics - men's 4x100m relay England 05:47 Boxing - men's 91kg Cheavon Clarke (England) 05:57 Athletics - women's 4x100m relay England 06:15 Athletics - men's triple jump Nathan Fox (England) 06:20 Athletics - women's 5,000m Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell (both Scotland), Laura Weightman (England) 06:30 Shooting - men's trap Aaron Heading, Ed Ling (both England) 07:10 Athletics - men's 1500m Charlie Grice (England), Chris O'Hare, Jake Wightman (both Scotland) 07:38 Athletics - women's 4x400m relay England, Scotland 08:00 Wrestling - men's 86kg Syerus Eslami (England) 08:00 Wrestling - men's 125kg 08:00 Wrestling - women's 50kg 08:00 Wrestling - women's 62kg 08:07 Athletics - men's 4x400m relay England 09:32 Boxing - women's 57kg Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland) 09:47 Boxing - women's 69kg Lauren Price (Wales) 10:02 Table tennis - women's singles Tin-Tin Ho (England) 10:07 Diving - women's 3m springboard Grace Reid (Scotland) 10:12 Boxing - women's 75kg 10:30 Squash - mixed doubles Tesni Evans & Peter Creed (Wales), Daryl Selby & Alison Waters (England) 10:37 Boxing - men's 56kg Peter McGrail (England) 11:02 Boxing - men's 69kg 11:27 Boxing - men's 75kg 11:30 Basketball - women's final 11:52 Boxing - men's 81kg Sean Lazzerini (Scotland) 11:57 Table tennis - men's doubles 12:04 Diving - men's 10m platform Tom Daley (England) 12:15 Hockey - men's final 12:17 Boxing - men's +91kg Frazer Clarke (England)

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

03:45: Hockey - women's final. Australia and England were the two pre-tournament favourites and are likely to be contesting the final at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

05:40: Athletics - men's 4x100m final. Great Britain won a memorable relay gold at the 2017 World Championships in London and two of that quartet, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Adam Gemili, will be in action for England. Usain Bolt anchored Jamaica to gold four years ago and, even in his absence, Jamaica will take some beating once more.

05:47: Boxing - men's 91kg final. The heavyweight division is packed with Home Nations talent, including England's Cheavon Clarke, who represented Jamaica at Glasgow 2014. Whoever reaches the final will do well to avoid New Zealand's David Nyika - the winner of 2014 light-heavyweight gold spent part of last year training in a car park after splitting with his long-term coach.

05:57: Athletics - women's 4x100m final. Reigning champions Jamaica remain the team to beat in this relay, particularly with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson likely to be in their ranks, but England could threaten an upset having won silver at the 2017 World Championships.

07:38: Athletics - women's 4x400m final. England have earned medals in this event at the last two Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in Glasgow in 2014 and silver in Delhi in 2010. Jamaica won gold in a Games record of 3:23.82 four years ago and will be among the favourites again.

09:32: Boxing - women's 57kg final. Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh will be looking to upgrade her silver medal from Glasgow 2014 but will be mindful of local favourite Skye Nicolson, who is following in the footsteps of her late brother Jamie.

Northern Ireland boxer Michaela Walsh is looking to upgrade her silver medal from Glasgow 2014

10:37: Boxing - men's 56kg final. England's gold medal hopes at bantamweight rest on the compact shoulders of Liverpudlian Peter McGrail. He will be confident of delivering after collecting a World Championships bronze and a European Championships gold last year.

11:05: Men's rugby sevens - Australia v England. Australia face arch-rivals England in the men's pool stage. The hosts used home advantage to good effect when they won their first World Series leg for six years in Sydney in January. England came second at the last World Cup and helped Great Britain win Olympic silver in Rio.

12:04: Diving - men's 10m platform final. Tom Daley claimed his first individual World Championship title for eight years last summer, leading all the way to defeat Olympic champion Chen Aisen in the 10m platform. It was a magnificent riposte to his shock elimination in the semi-finals of the same event at the Olympic Games just 11 months earlier. The 23-year-old is vying for a third successive individual Commonwealth title.

Sunday, 15 April - day 11

Medal events: 17 Top home nations contenders 21:10 (Sat) Athletics - men's T54 marathon Simon Lawson (England) 21:10 (Sat) Athletics - women's T54 marathon Samantha Kinghorn (Scotland), Jade Jones-Hall (England) 22:10 (Sat) Athletics - women's marathon 23:15 (Sat) Athletics - men's marathon Callum Hawkins (Scotland) 00:01TBC Badminton - men's singles Rajiv Ouseph (England) 00:01TBC Badminton - women's singles Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland) 00:01TBC Badminton - men's doubles Marcus Ellis & Chris Langridge (England) 00:01TBC Badminton - women's doubles Lauren Smith & Sarah Walker (England) 00:01TBC Badminton - mixed doubles Chris & Gabby Adcock (England) 01:15 Table tennis - mixed doubles 02:30 Basketball - men's final 03:00 Squash - women's doubles Laura Massaro & Sarah-Jane Perry, Alison Waters & Jenny Duncalf (both England) 03:20 Table tennis - men's singles Paul Drinkhall, Liam Pitchford (both England) 04:00 Squash - men's doubles Alan Clyne & Greg Lobban (Scotland) 04:02 Netball - final England 05:42 Rugby sevens - women 06:04 Rugby sevens - men England

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

00:01 Badminton - mixed doubles gold-medal match. Husband-and-wife Chris and Gabby Adcock are the defending champions and won bronze at last year's World Championships.

01:15: Table tennis - mixed doubles gold-medal match. England enjoyed a clean sweep in the mixed doubles in 2014. Reigning champion Paul Drinkhall, who won gold with wife Joanna in Glasgow, is not defending his title, but team-mates Liam Pickford and Tin-Tin Ho could go one better than their silver four years ago.

03:20: Table tennis - men's singles gold medal match. Singapore are historically the Commonwealth's pre-eminent table tennis nation, and Gao Ning is their leading man with seven medals at the Games, although he will try and win a first singles title on the Gold Coast. England's Liam Pickford won bronze in 2014.

04:02: Netball final. All five previous Commonwealth Games netball finals have been between Australia and New Zealand but England will be hoping to have broken up the antipodean duopoly. Reigning champions Australia are favourites, and the Diamonds will be desperate to win Commonwealth gold on their own soil for the first time.

05:42: Rugby sevens - women's gold-medal match. Reigning Olympic champions Australia are the standout favourites for the gold medal, having made history in January when they won a World Series tournament without conceding a single point. Neighbours and reigning world champions New Zealand could meet them in the final, although Olympic bronze medallists Canada are another threat.

06:04: Rugby sevens - men's gold-medal match. Eleven days of action on the Gold Coast will conclude with what promises to be a fitting finale. Reigning Commonwealth champions South Africa have been in good form in the World Series this season, world champions New Zealand have a point to prove after bombing at the last Olympics, Fiji are reigning Olympic champions, and England followed up helping Great Britain earn silver in Rio by coming second again in last season's World Series.