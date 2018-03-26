Commonwealth Games: Abbie Brown to captain England women's rugby sevens
|2018 Commonwealth Games
|Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels
Abbie Brown will captain England as women's rugby sevens makes its debut in the Commonwealth Games next month.
The 21-year-old, who helped Great Britain reach the Olympic semi-finals at Rio 2016, will lead a squad of 12 players and one travelling reserve.
Emily Scarratt, who played in England's 2017 Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand, will be vice-captain in a squad featuring seven Olympians.
England will face Australia, Fiji and Wales in Pool B on 13-14 April.
England sevens players Deborah Fleming and Jess Breach - who scored nine tries in her Sydney Sevens tournament debut earlier this year - are also included.
"As a new squad, the players and management have worked tremendously hard to bring this squad together and also transition the experienced 15s players back to sevens within in a short time frame," Team England head coach James Bailey said.
"We have a lot of incredibly talented, world-class players in this side who are willing to work exceptionally hard for each other - and it's that level of dedication and commitment that we're hoping will bring success at the Games."
England squad: C Allen, A Brown (Capt), L Thompson, E Scarratt, N Hunt, D Fleming, H Fisher, E Scott, A Matthews, M Jones, J Breach, A Wilson-Hardy.
Travelling reserve: V Fleetwood.