Commonwealth Games 2018: Mark Cavendish forced to withdraw through injury

Cavendish was due to compete in the men's road race on the Gold Coast

Mark Cavendish has withdrawn from the Isle of Man team set to compete at the Commonwealth Games in April.

The 32-year-old had suffered two bad crashes at races in March and will no longer be travelling to Australia.

He said he was "hugely disappointed to have to withdraw".

Cavendish, a 30-time Tour de France stage winner - the second highest in race history - claimed Commonwealth gold for the Isle of Man at the 2006 Games.

He was due to compete in the men's road race on the Gold Coast.

"I am immensely proud to represent the Isle of Man and was looking forward to a successful Games with the team," he added.

"However, unfortunately it's just come a little too soon in my recovery."

On 7 March, Cavendish fractured a rib and sustained injuries to his knees, hips, hands on the opening stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy.

On his return, he suffered another fractured rib and ankle damage after crashing heavily into a bollard in the final 10km of the Milan-San Remo on Saturday.

His team - Team Dimension Data - said he had "avoided any serious, long term injury and is now working hard to recover", adding that he "hopes to be back racing within a matter of weeks rather than months".