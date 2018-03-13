2018 Commonwealth Games: Wrestling results

Men's 57kg

Men's 65kg

Men's 74kg

Men's 86kg

Men's 97kg

Men's 125kg

Women's 50kg

Women's 53kg

Women's 57kg

Women's 62kg

Women's 68kg

Women's 76kg

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired